8 फीट उछलकर पेड़ में घुसी कार, उसके बाद के मंजर ने रौंगटे खड़े कर दिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 01:00 PM IST
two boys and two girls killed in horrible car accident at ludhiana of punjab

पत्थर से टकराई, 8 फीट उछली और पेड़ में जा घुसी कार। उसके बाद का मंजर इतना खौफनाक था कि देखने वालों के रौंगटे खड़े हो गए।

