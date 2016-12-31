आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

देखिए कैसे पुराने सिक्कों के शौक ने बनाया बड़ा ड्रग तस्कर, हैरान कर देने वाली कहानी!

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:40 AM IST
Two arrested, including 75 million in synthetic drug in bathinda punjab

एक सीधे-साधे व्यक्ति को पुराने सिक्के जमा करने का शौक था। जानिए कि आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ जो वह एक बड़ा तस्कर बन गया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

two arrested including 75 million

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58635f3f4f1c1b8940eed002","slug":"ed-raid-on-ludhiana-businessman-house-and-showroom-found-58-lakh-old-and-new-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e', \u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

व्यापारी के घर से मिला 'खजाना', बाथरूम में छिपा रखा था अकूत काला धन

ed raid on ludhiana businessman house and showroom, found 58 lakh old and new currency
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58635e904f1c1b132ceeb7c8","slug":"see-how-indrani-mukherjea-life-is-running-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

कभी ग्लैमरस दुनिया की चमक में रहीं इंद्राणी, अब तस्वीरें बयां कर रही हैं बुरा हाल

see how Indrani Mukherjea life is running in jail
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5865f25a4f1c1b425ceec5ad","slug":"hardeep-unfulfilled-desire-for-a-sister-intoxicated-girl-stabbed-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936, \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u092a\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

अधूरी रह गई बहन के लिए हरदीप की ख्वाहिश, नशे में धुत्त लड़की ने घोंपा चाकू

Hardeep unfulfilled desire for a sister, intoxicated girl stabbed knife
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586655f44f1c1b425ceec83d","slug":"important-news-for-those-who-deposited-money-in-the-bank-in-last-50-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

पिछले 50 दिन में अगर आप ने भी जमा कराये हैं पैसे तो जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर

Important news for those who deposited money in the bank in last 50 days
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863c4ed4f1c1b435ceeb2ad","slug":"sirsa-boy-killed-in-new-zealand-by-girl-friend-was-gone-on-study-visa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0921\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
जवानी बरकरार रखता है शकरकंद, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

जवानी बरकरार रखता है शकरकंद, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'

केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'

नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

﻿