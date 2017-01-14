बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: हादसे के बाद पुल पर ऐसे लटका ट्रक, नीचे से गुजरनी थी ट्रेन
Truck accident in abohar punjab, 1 killed
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 09:26 PM IST
एक भयानक हादसे के बाद पूरी तरह चावलों से लदा ट्रक पुल पर लटक गया, देखिए कैसे एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया।
