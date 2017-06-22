बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: आंधी और बारिश से छत गिरी, चाचा-भतीजे की मौत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
thunderstorms and rain, 2 death, two injured
{"_id":"594abf744f1c1b93448b47ea","slug":"thunderstorms-and-rain-2-death-two-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940, \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 12:18 AM IST
अबोहर के गांव सरदारपुरा में मंगलवार रात तेज आंधी और बारिश के कारण घर की छत गिरने से चाचा-भतीजे की मौत हो गई। वहीं दो महिलाएं बुरी तरह से घायल हो गईं। सूचना मिलते थाना सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593ab7254f1c1b831c9cb105","slug":"forest-guard-murder-in-mandi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092b\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594a65e84f1c1bb7528b45a2","slug":"haryana-health-minister-anil-vij-on-hindu-terrorism","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594a81574f1c1bbf548b47bc","slug":"boy-swallowed-poison-with-six-brother-sisters-punjab-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u0917 \u0906\u0915\u0930 6 \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930, 5 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"594a8abc4f1c1bb7528b46e1","slug":"youth-poisons-five-siblings-self-with-burgers-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0939\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top