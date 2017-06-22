आपका शहर Close

Pics: आंधी और बारिश से छत गिरी, चाचा-भतीजे की मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अबोहर(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 12:18 AM IST
thunderstorms and rain, 2 death, two injured

अबोहर के गांव सरदारपुरा में मंगलवार रात तेज आंधी और बारिश के कारण घर की छत गिरने से चाचा-भतीजे की मौत हो गई। वहीं दो महिलाएं बुरी तरह से घायल हो गईं। सूचना मिलते थाना सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

