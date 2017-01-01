आपका शहर Close

भरी ठंड में सड़क पर तड़पते रहे वे तीनों, नहीं आया कोई मदद करने को

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:49 PM IST
three people killed in road accident at bathinda on new year first day

कड़ाके की ठंड में रात भर सड़क पर तड़पते रहे तीन नौजवान, लेकिन समय रहते मदद करने को कोई नहीं पहुंचा। 

  रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
﻿