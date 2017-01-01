बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भरी ठंड में सड़क पर तड़पते रहे वे तीनों, नहीं आया कोई मदद करने को
three people killed in road accident at bathinda on new year first day
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:49 PM IST
कड़ाके की ठंड में रात भर सड़क पर तड़पते रहे तीन नौजवान, लेकिन समय रहते मदद करने को कोई नहीं पहुंचा।
