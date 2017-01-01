आपका शहर Close

बठिंडाः नए साल के पहले दिन एक्सीडेंट, दो युवतियों सहित 3 की मौत

भारत भूषण/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 05:12 PM IST
three people killed in road accident at bathinda on new year 2017 first day

नए साल के पहले दिन तीन जिंदगियां खत्म हो गईं। न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेट करके लौट रहे थे कि हादसा हो गया, मृतकों में दो युवतियां भी शामिल हैं।

﻿