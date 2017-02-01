बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम रहीम के समधी की चुनावी सभा में ब्लास्ट के यूं बिखरे पड़े थे शव, देखिए
three people killed in blast in gurmeet ram rahim samdhi congress candidate harmander jassi rally
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:21 PM IST
डेरामुखी राम रहीम के समधी कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार जस्सी की चुनाव सभा में ब्लास्ट हुआ। उसके बाद जहां नजर पड़ी, शवों के चिथड़े पड़े थे। देखिए तस्वीरें।
