ईद की शॉपिंग के बहाने पत्नी, साली बच्चों को लाया और ठिकाने लगाया, वो भी ऐसे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, करनाल(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 12:20 PM IST
three people died in car accident, karnal news

पत्नी, साली और 2 बच्चों को बोला की चलो ईद की शॉपिंग कर आते हैं, इसपर सभी राजी हो गए लेकिन उसने तो कोई और ही प्लानिंग कर रखी थी, देखिए

