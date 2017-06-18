बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईद की शॉपिंग के बहाने पत्नी, साली और बच्चों को लगा दिया ठिकाने, ऐसे पकड़ा गया
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
three people died in car accident, Husband arrest
{"_id":"5946bc314f1c1bca5f8b463a","slug":"three-people-died-in-car-accident-husband-arrest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:15 PM IST
पत्नी, साली और 2 बच्चों को बोला की चलो ईद की शॉपिंग कर आते हैं, इसपर सभी राजी हो गए लेकिन उसने देखिए क्या प्लानिंग कर रखी थी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d70814f1c1baa5d9bf045","slug":"women-beat-a-man-who-tried-molesting-them-in-gurugram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0915","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5946a79e4f1c1be6498b4697","slug":"car-collide-with-truck-in-jalandhar-4-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u091a\u0942\u092e\u0930, \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5946a1514f1c1b9b488b4886","slug":"live-murder-captured-in-cctv-in-sonipat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0902\u0925 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, CCTV \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top