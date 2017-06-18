आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

ईद की शॉपिंग के बहाने पत्नी, साली और बच्चों को लगा दिया ठिकाने, ऐसे पकड़ा गया

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, करनाल(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:15 PM IST
three people died in car accident, Husband arrest

पत्नी, साली और 2 बच्चों को बोला की चलो ईद की शॉपिंग कर आते हैं, इसपर सभी राजी हो गए लेकिन उसने देखिए क्या प्लानिंग कर रखी थी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

accident car accident

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

गुरुग्राम: शराबी मनचले ने की छेड़छाड़, तो युवतियों ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

Women beat a man who tried molesting them in Gurugram
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

Pics: ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद कार का निकला कचूमर, एसयूवी को काटकर निकाले शव

Car collide with truck in jalandhar, 4 death
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top