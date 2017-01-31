आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

खड़े कैंटर में जा घुसी कार और बुरी तरह पिस गए 3 दोस्त, तस्वीरें दर्दनाक

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गन्नौर(सोनीपत)

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:37 AM IST
three boys killed in road accident at sonipat of haryana

स्विफ्ट कार सड़क पर खड़े कैंटर में जा घुसी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि तीन दोस्त कार में बुरी तरह पिस गए। देखिए दर्दनाक तस्वीरें।

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

accident road accident

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

Most Viewed

तस्वीरें: पुलिस देखते ही मंडप से भागा दूल्हा और बाराती, वजह चौंकाने वाली

child marriage case in chamba himachal pradesh
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एटा हादसा: पल भर में खत्म हुई मासूमों की जिंदगी, दिल दहला देंगी तस्वीरें

around 25 children died in Etta accident
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रक में घुसी बाइक, पहियों के बीच फंसे दो युवकों के शव, तस्वीरें दर्दनाक

truck hit car at fatehabad of haryana, two boys killed
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

साढ़े 3 साल की बच्ची से रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली दरिंदगी, डाक्टर रह गए सन्न

rape with three years old girl child at sangrur of punjab, condition is very critical
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये डॉगी हैं बेहद खास, कोई जापानी कोई अमेरिकी तो कोई पाकिस्तानी

amazing dog show at leisure valley chandigarh
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जाट आंदोलनः जसिया बना धरने का केंद्र, जानिए आखिर क्या हैं प्रमुख मांगें?

jasia village control room of jat protest for reservation, main strategy and demands of jat people
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top