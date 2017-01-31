बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खड़े कैंटर में जा घुसी कार और बुरी तरह पिस गए 3 दोस्त, तस्वीरें दर्दनाक
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:37 AM IST
स्विफ्ट कार सड़क पर खड़े कैंटर में जा घुसी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि तीन दोस्त कार में बुरी तरह पिस गए। देखिए दर्दनाक तस्वीरें।
