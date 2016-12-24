बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिन में 'NO CASH' बोलकर लौटाया, रात में चोर 37 लाख ले उड़े
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:25 PM IST
दिन में लोगों को 'NO CASH' कहकर बैरंग लौटाने वाले बैंक से रात में चोरों को 37 लाख मिल गए। घटना के बाद से लोग काफी गुस्से में है।
