लिव इन में रह रहे प्रेमी ने लगाई फांसी, लाश के साथ सोती रही प्रेमिका

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला,चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 10:26 PM IST
Suspense over lover death, was living in live in relationship in spide of marriage

शादीशुदा युवक अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ लिव इन में रहता था। प्रेमिका के साथ उसके बच्चे भी रहते थे। इसी दौरान दोनों के बीच कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि इससे न केवल पुलिस बल्कि खुद प्रेमिका भी हैरान है।

