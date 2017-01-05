आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तस्वीरें: लव मैरिज की तो लड़की को मारकर जलाया, पुलिस ने अधजला शव निकलवाया

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 10:22 PM IST
Suspected honour killing in rohtak haryana

इस लड़की को अपने पसंद के लड़के से शादी करने की सजा देखिए कितना भयानक मिला है। यकीं नहीं होगा...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

suspected honour killing in rohtak haryana

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Viewed

बेहोशी की दवा पिलाई, सुबह होश आया तो देखा 11 लाशें, हड़कंप

11 people death in amethi.
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

लव-मैरिज के बाद पति-पत्नी पहुंचे कोर्ट, बीच सड़क पर फाड़े महिला के कपड़े

Love after marriage the couple arrived asylum court, female clothes torn
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बाप की रॉड से हत्या कर खूब रोई बेटी, बोली- करना चाहते थे रेप

daughter kills her father while he was trying to rape in Bareilly
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

बहुत हो गई कुश्ती अब होगा 'दंगल', गीता फौगाट Vs साक्षी मलिक, देखिए कौन पड़ेगा भारी?

sakshi malik and geeta phogat match in pro kushti league 2
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

﻿