तस्वीरें: लव मैरिज की तो लड़की को मारकर जलाया, पुलिस ने अधजला शव निकलवाया
{"_id":"586e79c84f1c1ba37815ac84","slug":"suspected-honour-killing-in-rohtak-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0932\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u091c\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 10:22 PM IST
इस लड़की को अपने पसंद के लड़के से शादी करने की सजा देखिए कितना भयानक मिला है। यकीं नहीं होगा...
{"_id":"586d212a4f1c1b4436158356","slug":"11-people-death-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0935\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586e50694f1c1ba70915ac3e","slug":"love-after-marriage-the-couple-arrived-asylum-court-female-clothes-torn","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935-\u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586b39804f1c1ba709158ec7","slug":"daughter-kills-her-father-while-he-was-trying-to-rape-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0949\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586e42564f1c1b1c7e15a7fd","slug":"sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-match-in-pro-kushti-league-2","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f Vs \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
