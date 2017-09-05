बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: तेजाब फेंक कर छात्रा की बेरहमी से हत्या, दुष्कर्म की भी आशंका
Student killed by putting acid on her face, panipat news
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:46 PM IST
पानीपत के एक कॉलेज में बीए थर्ड ईयर की छात्रा के चेहरे और गर्दन पर तेजाब डालकर हत्या कर दी गई। शव जीटी रोड स्थित गोशाला मंदिर के ऊपर हॉल में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिला है। छात्रा से दुराचार के बाद हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने पिता की शिकायत पर हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
