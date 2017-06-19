आपका शहर Close

युवती को अगवा करके 'निर्भया' जैसी दरिंदगी, डीएनए रिपोर्ट में गैंगरेप की पुष्टि

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:15 PM IST
sonipat gangrape, dead body multilation case update

सोनीपत की बेटी को अगवा करके दिल्ली की 'निर्भया' दरिंदगी जैसा अंजाम देकर रोहतक में फेंक दिया गया था। मामले में नया मोड़ आया है।

rape gangrape

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

इन 10 वजहों से मोदी की पहली पसंद बने कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

