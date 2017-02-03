आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

सेक्स रैकेटः मकान में चल रही थी अय्याशी, अंतरंग मिले 3 युवक और 2 महिलाएं

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद(हरियाणा)

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 09:45 PM IST
sex racket exposed at fatehabad of haryana, two ladies caught in prostitution

पुलिस ने मकान में छापा मारा तो कमरे के अंदर का हाल देखकर आंखें खुली रह गई। 3 युवक दो महिलाओं के साथ आपत्तिजनक हाल में थे। देखिए तस्वीरें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sex racket sex workers

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

‘वो मुझे पोर्न स्टार बनाना चाहता है’

he wants to make me porn star
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बेटी के साथ बाथरूम में प्रेमी को देख न पाया बाप, कर डाला पाप

parents saw daughter with boy friend in bathroom and killed boy at panipat, girl committed suicide
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इस युवती की मौत हो गई तो 3 दोस्तों ने नाले में फेंक दिया शव, मिली कड़ी सजा

imprisonment to three boys in manisha murder case of chandigarh, know here full incident
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

Video: तेज बहादुर के बाद पत्नी का वीडियो वायरल, सीधे-सीधे सरकार पर आरोप

Tej Bahadur wife's Sharmila Video viral on social media
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इस युवती की मौत हो गई तो 3 दोस्तों ने नाले में फेंक दिया शव, मिली कड़ी सजा

imprisonment to three boys in manisha murder case of chandigarh, know here full incident
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top