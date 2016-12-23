बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बच्चों के 'बलात्कारी' को मिली सजा, अब जेल में रहेगा, देखिए पूरा मामला
seven years jail imprisonment to theatre age ngo director zulfiqar khan in sexual harassment case
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:17 PM IST
मासूम बच्चों के 'बलात्कारी' जुल्फीकार को आखिरकार उसके कुकर्मों की सजा मिल ही गई। अब वह जेल में रहेगा और आप देखिए पूरा मामला।
