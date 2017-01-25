आपका शहर Close

सीनियर वकील की सरेराह हत्या, खुखरी से सीने और चेहरे पर किया हमला

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 12:30 AM IST
Senior lawyer murder, chest and face attack from KHukri

पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के सीनियर एडवोकेट अर्बन एस्टेट निवासी सुभाष गुप्ता की इंडेवर सवार बदमाशों ने मंगलवार को दिनदहाड़े खुखरी घोंपकर हत्या कर दी। बदमाशों ने पहले बाइक आगे लगाकर गाड़ी रोकी और गुप्ता पर हमला कर दिया।

