Pics: स्कूल बस को चीरती हुई अंदर जा घुसी पिकअप, तड़प-तड़प निकली मासूमों की जान

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, होशियारपुर(पंजाब)

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:37 PM IST
school childrens and driver killed in school bus collision

स्कूल बस को चीरती हुई एक पिकअप अंदर जा घुसी, 3 बच्चों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। दर्दभरी कहानी यहीं खत्म नही होती, हादसे की खबर के बाद मां को भी हार्टअटैक आ गया।

माफी

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

