तस्करों की प्रापर्टी भी हड़प लेता था 'इंस्पेक्टर इंदरजीत', ऐसे बनाया करोड़ों का साम्राज्य
Punjab Police Inspector Inderjeet Singh, Full story
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:11 AM IST
पढ़िए एक ऐसे इंस्पेक्टर के बारे में, जो पहले करोड़ों की तस्करी पकड़वाता था फिर तस्करों से दोस्ती कर उनकी प्रापर्टी भी हड़प लेता था।
