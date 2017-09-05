बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: दिल दहलाने वाला हादसा, 5 लोगों की मौत, इधर उधर बिखरी लाशें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
punjab pilgrims killed in una accident
{"_id":"59ae65ff4f1c1b06088b466c","slug":"punjab-pilgrims-killed-in-una-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, 5 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0907\u0927\u0930 \u0909\u0927\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:30 PM IST
दर्दनाक हादसे में पांच श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई, जिसमें दो महिलाएं भी शामिल है। हादसे के बाद ट्रक पलट गया और देखिए कैसे शव इधर उधर बिखर गईं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59abd1034f1c1b0d278b4fea","slug":"why-people-are-talking-about-duplicate-ram-rahim-locked-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, 3 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59aa80ef4f1c1b0b278b4da0","slug":"victim-statement-in-cbi-evidence-report-big-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a90a3a4f1c1b09278b4ac2","slug":"randy-couple-having-intimate-at-riverbank-in-colombia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"59ae5fab4f1c1b93078b4653","slug":"kargil-war-hero-indian-airforce-first-generation-jet-bomber-canberra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u093f\u0932 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0935 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e '\u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ae57134f1c1b62078b4627","slug":"story-of-chandigarh-carpainter-mazhar-khan-who-makes-carrom-boards","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"59ae54904f1c1bb0078b463e","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-vipassana-insan-speaks-on-ram-rahim-cave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ae4ac04f1c1b8c078b4611","slug":"musical-night-on-world-tourism-day-at-chandigarh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u093f\u091c\u094d\u092e \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!