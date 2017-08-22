आपका शहर Close

PIC: टक्कर ऐसी कि बस के अंदर घुसी ईंटों से लदी ट्राली, लेकिन कमाल हो गया!

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हलवारा (लुधियाना)

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 09:44 AM IST
Private Bus collide with JCB and tractor trolley, punjab news

सवारियों वाली बस ईंटों से लदी ट्रैक्टर ट्राली और जेसीबी से टकरा गई। तस्वीरें खुद बताती हैं कि हादसा कितना भयानक था, लेकिन कमाल हो गया।

