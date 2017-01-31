बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटी के साथ बाथरूम में प्रेमी को देख न पाया बाप, कर डाला पाप
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:04 PM IST
बेटी को बाथरूम में प्रेमी के साथ देखकर मां-बाप का खून खौल गया। उसके बाद उन्होंने लड़के का वो हाल कर दिया, जानकर आपकी रूह कांप जाएगी।
