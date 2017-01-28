आपका शहर Close

Pics: पाकिस्तानी गुब्बारे ने मचाया हड़कंप, साथ बंधा मिला 5000 का नोट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ओढां (सिरसा)

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 08:34 PM IST
Pakistani balloon made a stir, was tied a 5000 notes

हरियाणा के सिरसा जिले में एक गांव में पाकिस्‍तान बैलून मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। बैलून के साथ 5000 का पाकिस्‍तानी नोट भी बंधा था। तस्वीरें

Browse By Tags

pakistani balloon made a stir in sirsa

ट्रंप कार्ड

सात मुस्लिम देश के लोगों के लिए अमेरिका के दरवाजे बंद

Pakistani will not enter into the US without Security checks

