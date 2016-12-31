आपका शहर Close

कुत्ते को गंध आने पर खुला राज, घास के नीचे मिली महिला की लाश 

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पानीपत

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:13 PM IST
Open secret on dog's smell , girl's body was found under the grass

शुक्रवार सुबह एक व्यक्ति के मार्निंग वॉक पर जाते समय उसके कुत्ते को गंध आने पर घटना का खुलासा हुआ। मामले में सामने आए तथ्य हैरान करने वाले हैं। सनौली रोड विद्यानंद कॉलोनी में रहने वाली यूपी के बरेली निवासी एक महिला की हत्या कर शव हुडा सेक्टर-11-12 स्थित नवांकोट गुरुद्वारा के पास घास के नीचे दबा दिया। 

