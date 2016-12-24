बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: इंसानियत शर्मसार, रेलवे ट्रैक के पास कूड़े में मिला नवजात का शव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
newborn baby thrown in the trash at Kurukshetra haryana
{"_id":"585e281d4f1c1b1917e3a78f","slug":"newborn-baby-thrown-in-the-trash-at-kurukshetra-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:25 PM IST
इंसानियत बिल्कुल शर्मसार हो चुकी है। कूड़े के ढेर से नवजात बच्ची का शव मिला, जिसे थैले में डालकर फेंका गया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585e12484f1c1ba107e3b3f5","slug":"2000-rupee-fake-note-gang-mastermind-abhinav-verma-exposed-big-secret-in-police-enquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e340e4f1c1b2e4ee3b594","slug":"thievery-of-37-lakh-in-canara-bank-branch-at-charkhi-dadri-of-haryana-new-and-old-currency-robbed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 'NO CASH' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930 37 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"584ab2094f1c1be15944ae2a","slug":"13-teachers-killed-in-accident-at-fazilka-due-to-dense-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585d469b4f1c1b1917e39f11","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-250-people-watched-dangal-for-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 250 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585d57254f1c1ba107e3acc6","slug":"ed-s-rade-16-lakh-foreign-and-10-lakh-new-indian-currency-recovered","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0932\u0902\u0927\u0930\u0903 \u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921, 16 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0914\u0930 10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top