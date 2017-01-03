बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गैंगवार में घर में घुसकर गोलियों से भूना, समझाती रह गई पुलिस
Mown down in gang war entered the house, the police declined to explain
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:30 PM IST
हरियाणा में गैंगवार की घटना सामने आई है। घर में घुसकर हत्या के मामले में आरोपी युवक को गोलियों से भून दिया गया। वारदात चरखी दादरी में अंजाम दी गई। जिले के साहूवास गांव में मंगलवार को हुए गैंगवार में एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई।
