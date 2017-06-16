आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

6 फीट के पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक कर दिया था, केस में नया मोड़

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:17 AM IST
mohali ekam singh murder case history

महिला ने 6 फीट के पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक करके बीएमडब्ल्यू में छिपा दिया था। मामले में अब एक नया मोड़ आ गया है, देखिए।

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

murder husband murder

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की बेरहमी से हत्या कर पेड़ पर उल्टी लटका दी लाश

forest guard murder in mandi
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

रिटायर्ड आईएएस से 85 लाख की ठगी, निवेश में मुनाफे के नाम पर की धोखाधड़ी

Former IAS officer loses Rs 85 lakhs in fraud
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

चीन के हाई टेक्नोलॉजी सिक्योरिटी सिस्टम को टक्कर देगा भारत, ये तकनीक अपनाई जाएगी

India will hit China's high technology security system
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

GST का विरोध: 25 हजार फैक्ट्रियां और 15 सौ दुकानें बंद, 1 हज़ार करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित

oppose of gst in haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे