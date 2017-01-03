आपका शहर Close

शादी करने की जिद ने ली लड़की की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिला शव?

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब)

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 01:10 AM IST
minor girl killed by boy friend at jalandhar of punjab, dead body found in farms

शादी करने की जिद ने लड़की की जान ले ली। हत्या करके खेत में दबा दिया गया। फिर जिस हाल में शव मिला, देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान रह गई।

 

Write a Comment

शादी करने की जिद ने ली लड़की की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिला शव?

minor girl killed by boy friend at jalandhar of punjab, dead body found in farms
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
व्यापारी के घर से मिला 'खजाना', बाथरूम में छिपा रखा था अकूत काला धन

ed raid on ludhiana businessman house and showroom, found 58 lakh old and new currency
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
1500 पुलिसकर्मियों के सामने होती रही महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, कपड़े फाड़े

sources says women molested in Bengaluru in front of police
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
{"_id":"586a3ecb4f1c1bc65215854a","slug":"haryana-government-new-plan-2-crore-people-will-benefit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

हरियाणा सरकार की ऐसी योजना, ढाई करोड़ लोगों को होगा फायदा, जानिए?

Haryana government, new plan, 2 crore people will benefit
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
