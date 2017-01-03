बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी करने की जिद ने ली लड़की की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिला शव?
minor girl killed by boy friend at jalandhar of punjab, dead body found in farms
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 01:10 AM IST
शादी करने की जिद ने लड़की की जान ले ली। हत्या करके खेत में दबा दिया गया। फिर जिस हाल में शव मिला, देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान रह गई।
