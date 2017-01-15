बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: कपड़ा गोदाम में लगी ऐसी भीषण आग, बुझाने के लिए बुलानी पड़ी सेना
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:11 PM IST
प्रसिद्ध कपड़ा गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई, देखते ही देखते आग ने भयानक रूप धारण कर लिया। आग ऐसी भड़क गई कि बुझाने के लिए सेना तक बुलानी पड़ी। तस्वीरें
