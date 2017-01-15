आपका शहर Close

Pics: कपड़ा गोदाम में लगी ऐसी भीषण आग, बुझाने के लिए बुलानी पड़ी सेना

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:11 PM IST
Massive fire in amritsar, army had to call for fire extinguishers

प्रसिद्ध कपड़ा गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई, देखते ही देखते आग ने भयानक रूप धारण कर लिया। आग ऐसी भड़क गई कि बुझाने के लिए सेना तक बुलानी पड़ी। तस्वीरें

