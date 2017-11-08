बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: कोहरे का कहर, बस का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों को रौंदा, 9 की मौत
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:14 AM IST
हाईवे किनारे बस का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों को एक कंक्रीट मिक्सर ने रौंद डाला। जिसमें 9 की मौत हो गई, मौके की तस्वीरें देखिए
