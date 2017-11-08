Download App
तस्वीरें: कोहरे का कहर, बस का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों को रौंदा, 9 की मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ब​ठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:14 AM IST
massive accident on Bathinda highway, kills 9 students

हाईवे किनारे बस का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों को एक कंक्रीट मिक्सर ने रौंद डाला। जिसमें 9 की मौत हो गई, मौके की तस्वीरें देखिए

