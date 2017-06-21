आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

शादी करवाने की आड़ में कराती थी 'गंदा काम', देखिए यूं चलता था कारोबार

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मंडी गोबिंदगढ़(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:55 PM IST
mandi gobindgarh punjab sex racket busted

शादी करवाने की आड़ में लड़कियों को फंसाती थी और उनसे 'गंदा काम' कराकर पैसे वसूलती थी। पुलिस ने गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया तो सच सामने आया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sex racket sex workers

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की बेरहमी से हत्या कर पेड़ पर उल्टी लटका दी लाश

forest guard murder in mandi
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

FB पर लड़की बनकर चैटिंग की और रच दी ऐसी साजिश, मंत्री जी के होश उड़ गए

haryana bjp minister nayab saini nephew kidnapping
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

Photos: चंडीगढ़ प्लाजा में करीब 2000 लोगों ने एक साथ किया योग, गिफ्ट भी मिला

chandigarh international yoga day celebration
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

चंडीगढ़ में PM मोदी के दिग्गज मंत्री की योगमय अदाएं, देखकर कहेंगे बहुत खूब

pm modi minister jp nadda doing yoga on international yoga day
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग