शादी करवाने की आड़ में कराती थी 'गंदा काम', देखिए यूं चलता था कारोबार
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:55 PM IST
शादी करवाने की आड़ में लड़कियों को फंसाती थी और उनसे 'गंदा काम' कराकर पैसे वसूलती थी। पुलिस ने गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया तो सच सामने आया।
