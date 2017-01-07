आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

Pics: मौत से पहले आखिरी सेल्फी, हादसा ऐसा कि इंजन के नीचे पड़ी मिली लाश

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 01:27 PM IST
Ludhiana accident, car hit to tree, 4 died on the spot

चंद मिनट पहले सेल्फी, हाथों में बीयर की बोतलें और फिर ऐसा हादसा जिसको जिसने भी देखा उसके रोंगटे खड़े हो गए। देखिए

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news crime news

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

कत्ल करके जला दी बेटी, लव मैरिज के साथ एक और चौंकाने वाली वजह

honour killing at rohtak, girl killed by father and burnt due to love marriage
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बेहोशी की दवा पिलाई, सुबह होश आया तो देखा 11 लाशें, हड़कंप

11 people death in amethi.
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बाप की रॉड से हत्या कर खूब रोई बेटी, बोली- करना चाहते थे रेप

daughter kills her father while he was trying to rape in Bareilly
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

Pics: जब चंडीगढ़ का हो ऐसा नजारा तो क्यों शिमला और मनाली जाना

rain made pleasant weather, Chandigarh weather
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿