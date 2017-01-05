बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लव-मैरिज के बाद पति-पत्नी पहुंचे कोर्ट, बीच सड़क पर फाड़े महिला के कपड़े
Love after marriage the couple arrived asylum court, female clothes torn
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 07:38 PM IST
अंर्तजातीय प्रेम विवाह करने के बाद सुरक्षा मांगने आए जोड़े को लेकर जबरद्स्त हंगामा हुआ। दोनों के परिवार वालों ने उन्हें कोर्ट जाने से पहले ही रोक लिया था।
