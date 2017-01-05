आपका शहर Close

लव-मैरिज के बाद पति-पत्नी पहुंचे कोर्ट, बीच सड़क पर फाड़े महिला के कपड़े

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 07:38 PM IST
Love after marriage the couple arrived asylum court, female clothes torn

अंर्तजातीय प्रेम विवाह करने के बाद सुरक्षा मांगने आए जोड़े को लेकर जबरद्स्त हंगामा हुआ। दोनों के परिवार वालों ने उन्हें कोर्ट जाने से पहले ही रोक लिया था।

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

