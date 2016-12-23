बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लेक्चरर के बेटे ने MDU रोहतक के हॉस्टल में लगाया फंदा, लॉ का स्टूडेंट था
lecturer son law student sumit committed suicide in hostal at mdu rohtak of haryana
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:21 AM IST
लेक्चरर के इकलौते बेटे ने हॉस्टल में फंदा लगाकर जान सुसाइड कर ली। परिजनों ने हत्या की आशंका जताई है। देखिए किस हाल में मिला शव?
