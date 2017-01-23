आपका शहर Close

हेडफोन लगा स्कूटी ड्राइव कर रही थी ये लड़की, हाल देख चीख उठे मां-बाप

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोगा(पंजाब)

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
lady teacher was driving activa with headphone, hit by bus and killed at moga of punjab

हेडफोन लगाकर स्कूटी ड्राइव कर ही थी ये लड़की, लेकिन इसके साथ हो गया वो दर्दनाक हादसा कि मां-बाप की चीखें निकल गईं। देखिए तस्वीरें।

