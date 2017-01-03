आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

FB पर किसी लड़की को फ्रेंड बनाने से पहले सावधान, आपके साथ भी हो सकता है ऐसा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 05:48 PM IST
If you are a facebook user, you should know about this

Facebook पर किसी अनजान लड़की की फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट असेप्ट करने से पहले सावधान हो जाए। जैसा इनके साथ हुआ है आपके साथ भी हो सकता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

facebook user you should know about this

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586b39804f1c1ba709158ec7","slug":"daughter-kills-her-father-while-he-was-trying-to-rape-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0949\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

बाप की रॉड से हत्या कर खूब रोई बेटी, बोली- करना चाहते थे रेप

daughter kills her father while he was trying to rape in Bareilly
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b634d4f1c1ba709159063","slug":"man-killed-in-a-pub-in-delhi-during-new-year-2017-party-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

दिल्ली के पब में न्यू ईयर पार्टी के दौरान शर्मनाक हादसे ने राजधानी को किया दागदार

man killed in a pub in delhi during new year 2017 party celebration 
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a5f804f1c1b0152158745","slug":"minor-girl-killed-by-boy-friend-at-jalandhar-of-punjab-dead-body-found-in-farms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0935?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

शादी करने की जिद ने ली लड़की की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिला शव?

minor girl killed by boy friend at jalandhar of punjab, dead body found in farms
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586b83474f1c1ba378158efb","slug":"geeta-and-babita-phogat-have-a-brother-who-was-not-mentioned-in-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

'दंगल' की रियल बेटियों को तो जान लिया, अब बेटे से मिलिए, फिल्म में जिक्र नहीं

Geeta and Babita Phogat Have A Brother Who Was Not Mentioned In ‘Dangal’
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

﻿