अगर छात्रों ने मानी होती उस बुजुर्ग की बात तो बच सकती थी जान 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 06:50 PM IST
If the student may have obeyed that old man, lives may be safe

जिस होंडा सिटी कार में यह हादसा हुआ वह कुछ ही दिनों पहले खरीदी गई थी। हादसे से कुछ देर पहले एक चाय की दुकान के पास इन लोगों ने कार से उतरकर डांस किया और शोर मचाया। 

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Pics: मौत से पहले आखिरी सेल्फी, हादसा ऐसा कि इंजन के नीचे पड़ी मिली लाश

Ludhiana accident, car hit to tree, 4 died on the spot
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
हादसे के शिकार संयम को मां हमेशा बोलती थी वो बात, पर कभी नहीं मानी

Sanyaam's mother always spoke him one thing, but he never obey
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
लुधियाना हादसे की नई तस्वीरें आई सामनें, मौके पर ऐसे बिखरी पड़ी थीं लाशें

two boys and two girls killed in horrible car accident at ludhiana
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
इंजीनियर दुल्हन और वायुसैनिक दूल्हा, महज 15 मिनट में हुई ये शादी

The enginee bride and airforce's soilder groom , the marriage took place in just 15 minutes
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
मौत से पहले ऐसे मनाया जश्न, दौड़ती कार में एक साथ जोर से गाया ये गीत 

Five students sang this song loudly in running car before accident
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
