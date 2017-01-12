बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इनेलो नेता के फार्म में घुसकर बरसाई ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, 2 की मौत
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 06:01 PM IST
इनेलो नेता के फार्म में घुसकर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाई गईं। इस फायरिंग में दो कार्यकताओं की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। देखिए तस्वीरें।
