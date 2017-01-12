आपका शहर Close

इनेलो नेता के फार्म में घुसकर बरसाई ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, 2 की मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, डबवाली(सिरसा)

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 06:01 PM IST
huge firing at inld leader darm house at chautala village of sirsa, two workers killed

इनेलो नेता के फार्म में घुसकर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाई गईं। इस फायरिंग में दो कार्यकताओं की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। देखिए तस्वीरें।

firing firing at farm house

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

रेसलर ने गर्लफ्रेंड से साथ किया जबरन सेक्स, फिर तोड़ी शरीर की 18 हड्डियां

wrestler war machine sexual assault her girlfriend and then broke her bones
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Pics: मौत से पहले आखिरी सेल्फी, हादसा ऐसा कि इंजन के नीचे पड़ी मिली लाश

Ludhiana accident, car hit to tree, 4 died on the spot
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हादसे के शिकार संयम को मां हमेशा बोलती थी वो बात, पर कभी नहीं मानी

Sanyaam's mother always spoke him one thing, but he never obey
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जूता प्रकरण पर बोले सीएम बादल- 'आप' नेताओं ने फेंकवाया जूता

Shoe hurled at Punjab CMBadal during Sangat Darshan, badal on aap
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जवान ने छेड़ी 'रोटी' की जंग, मां-पत्नी के बाद बेटे ने दिया बड़ा बयान

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav raised questionson on bsf food, son statement
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Pics: कैबिनेट मंत्री को सजा, धो रहे हैं बर्तन और साफ कर रहे जूते

punjab cabinet minister sikander singh maluka at golden temple
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर ने कहा, धोनी के फैसले ने मेरा करियर ही बदल दिया

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आज होगा लांच, 7.25 फीसदी मिलेगा ब्याज

﻿