IPL-2017 IPL-2017

पहले पिता और अब बेटे को गैंगस्टर्स ने मारीं 7 गोलियां, इस जेल में हुई बड़ी प्लानिंग

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 09:22 AM IST
Hoshiarpur sarpanch shot dead, Large planning at nabha jail

पिता की हत्या से शुरु हुई रंजिश बेटे के कत्ल तक जारी है। इसके लिए बड़ी प्लानिंग का खुलासा हुआ है। 

