आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

होटल में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़े गए 3 जोड़े

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, टांडा उड़मुड़(पंजाब)

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 05:13 PM IST
hoshiarpur hotel sex racket

होटल में जिस्मफिरोशी का धंधा चल रहा था। पुलिस ने छापा मारा तो कमरों से तीन युवक और तीन युवतियां आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sex racket sex workers

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की बेरहमी से हत्या कर पेड़ पर उल्टी लटका दी लाश

forest guard murder in mandi
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

लाल नीली बत्ती हटी, पर अफसरों ने निकाल लिया जुगाड़, देखिए नया 'VIP कल्चर'

vip culture ban, vip number plate as option of red blue light
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

'आप' के दिग्गज नेता ने बनाया विधानसभा की कार्यवाही का वीडियो, FB पर डाला

aam admi party leader sukhpal khaira captured video of assembly session
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

GST: दांत साफ करना और नाश्ता हो जाएगा महंगा, बच्चों के खाने पर भी पड़ेगा असर

gst will make toothpaste, cornflakes and baby foods costlier
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा