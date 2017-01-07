बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑनर किलिंग: बाप-बेटे घोंट रहे थे बेटी का गला, मां कोने में रो रही थी...
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:19 PM IST
झूठी आन के लिए मां-बाप और भाई कसाई बन गए। बाप-बेटे दोनों मिल कर बेटी का गला घोंट रहे थे तो मां घर के दूसरे कोने में बैठ कर रो रही थी।
