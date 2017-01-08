आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

... तो इस तरह से प्लानिंग करके बाप ने कत्ल की बेटी, भाई का खुलासा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 10:58 AM IST
honour killing at rohtak of haryna, father and brother planned to kill daughter due to love marriage

पूरी प्लानिंग की गई और सोची-समझी साजिश के तहत बेटी को मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया। भाई ने बताया कि कैसे बनाई थी योजना?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

honour killing murder

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Viewed

Pics: मौत से पहले आखिरी सेल्फी, हादसा ऐसा कि इंजन के नीचे पड़ी मिली लाश

Ludhiana accident, car hit to tree, 4 died on the spot
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हादसे के शिकार संयम को मां हमेशा बोलती थी वो बात, पर कभी नहीं मानी

Sanyaam's mother always spoke him one thing, but he never obey
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मौत से पहले ऐसे मनाया जश्न, दौड़ती कार में एक साथ जोर से गाया ये गीत 

Five students sang this song loudly in running car before accident
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

सड़क हो या ट्रैक, हर जगह बिछा बर्फ का व्हाइट मैट, टॉय ट्रेन फंसी

toy train stopped on the way to kalka-shimla track due to heavy snow fall and bad weather
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मौत से पहले ऐसे मनाया जश्न, दौड़ती कार में एक साथ जोर से गाया ये गीत 

Five students sang this song loudly in running car before accident
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंजीनियर दुल्हन और वायुसैनिक दूल्हा, महज 15 मिनट में हुई ये शादी

The enginee bride and airforce's soilder groom , the marriage took place in just 15 minutes
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

﻿