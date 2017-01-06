बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कत्ल करके जला दी बेटी, लव मैरिज के साथ एक और चौंकाने वाली वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
honour killing at rohtak, girl killed by father and burnt due to love marriage
{"_id":"586f607f4f1c1ba37815b633","slug":"honour-killing-at-rohtak-girl-killed-by-father-and-burnt-due-to-love-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0932\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:47 PM IST
पिता ने बेटी को मारा और जला दिया। इसके पीछे लव मैरिज को वजह बताया गया, लेकिन साथ में एक और कारण पता चला। आप भी जानिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586d212a4f1c1b4436158356","slug":"11-people-death-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0935\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586b39804f1c1ba709158ec7","slug":"daughter-kills-her-father-while-he-was-trying-to-rape-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0949\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58635f3f4f1c1b8940eed002","slug":"ed-raid-on-ludhiana-businessman-house-and-showroom-found-58-lakh-old-and-new-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e', \u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586f515a4f1c1b945d15a3e1","slug":"aam-admi-party-mp-bhagwant-mann-posted-a-video-on-facebook-and-alleged-akali-dal-to-kill","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: '\u0906\u092a' \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f569b4f1c1b945d15a40b","slug":"indian-cricketer-kapil-dev-birthday-full-profile-with-big-secrets-and-professional-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'day Special: \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f4b204f1c1b005215b89f","slug":"olympian-sakshi-malik-accepts-geeta-phogat-challange-of-fight-in-pro-wrestling-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091c, \u092e\u0939\u093e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f40c84f1c1b0765159896","slug":"wrestler-nirmala-boora-defeated-olympian-wrestler-of-colombia-in-pro-wrestling-league-full-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0927\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top