धर्म को लेकर FB पर की थी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, गोलियों से भून डाला

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 01:32 PM IST
hindu takth leader amit sharma shot in ludhiana, who uploaded objectional post on facebook

एक युवक ने फेसबुक पर धर्म को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी। शनिवार को उसे बीच सड़क गोलियों से छलनी कर दिया गया। देखिए तस्वीरें।

 

