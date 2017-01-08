बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिसवाले ने हाइवे पर किया हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा, तोड़फोड़ कर उतारे कपड़े
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
haryana police constable high voltage drama after wine drinking on national highway, put off clothes
{"_id":"58723aac4f1c1b1929ba7fbd","slug":"haryana-police-constable-high-voltage-drama-after-wine-drinking-on-national-highway-put-off-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u094b\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 06:53 PM IST
टल्ली हवलदार ने नेशनल हाइवे पर जबरदस्त हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा किया। अपने कपड़े उतार दिए, तोड़फोड़ की और लोगों को पीटा भी। देखिए तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58709f694f1c1be36b158355","slug":"ludhiana-accident-car-hit-to-tree-4-died-on-the-spot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587138b04f1c1bff781584dc","slug":"sanyaam-s-mother-always-spoke-him-one-thing-but-he-never-obey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5871ea354f1c1b6529ba7d33","slug":"two-boys-and-two-girls-killed-in-horrible-car-accident-at-ludhiana-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0909\u091b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094c\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58722c5b4f1c1b5e2aba7ead","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-against-in-headlines-due-to-latest-song-viral-on-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587233914f1c1be165ba7cb0","slug":"two-boys-and-two-girls-killed-in-horrible-car-accident-at-ludhiana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0932\u0941\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58723a1b4f1c1b1529ba7f0a","slug":"bhagwant-mann-on-cm-candidate-of-aap-in-punjab","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924- \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0932\u0940\u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587231f74f1c1be165ba7c7f","slug":"commando-look-of-ram-rahim-viral-on-social-media-and-released-poster-of-new-movie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top