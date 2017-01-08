आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पुल‌िसवाले ने हाइवे पर किया हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा, तोड़फोड़ कर उतारे कपड़े

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सिरसा(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 06:53 PM IST
haryana police constable high voltage drama after wine drinking on national highway, put off clothes

टल्ली हवलदार ने नेशनल हाइवे पर जबरदस्त हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा किया। अपने कपड़े उतार दिए, तोड़फोड़ की और लोगों को पीटा भी। देखिए तस्वीरें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

drama high voltge drama

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

Pics: मौत से पहले आखिरी सेल्फी, हादसा ऐसा कि इंजन के नीचे पड़ी मिली लाश

Ludhiana accident, car hit to tree, 4 died on the spot
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हादसे के शिकार संयम को मां हमेशा बोलती थी वो बात, पर कभी नहीं मानी

Sanyaam's mother always spoke him one thing, but he never obey
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

8 फीट उछलकर पेड़ में घुसी कार, उसके बाद के मंजर ने रौंगटे खड़े कर दिए

two boys and two girls killed in horrible car accident at ludhiana of punjab
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

Video: इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सीएम उम्मींदवार पर बोले भगवंत- लोकतंत्र में जनता बड़ी, लीडर नहीं

Bhagwant mann on cm candidate of aap in punjab
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अब इस नए अंदाज में नजर आएंगे राम रहीम, फर्स्ट लुक वायरल

commando look of ram rahim viral on social media and released poster of new movie
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿