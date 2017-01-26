बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: जंगल में मिला जला हुआ शव, सिर काटकर किया था धड़ से अलग
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:32 AM IST
चंडीगढ़ के मक्खनमाजरा के साथ सटे जंगल एरिया में बुधवार शाम को एक जला हुआ शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। पुलिस के अनुसार जलाने से पहले मृतक का सिर भी काटकर धड़ से अलग किया गया था। उसके बाद शव को अलग जलाया गया और सिर को अलग।
