आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

Pics: जंगल में मिला जला हुआ शव, सिर काटकर किया था धड़ से अलग

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:32 AM IST
half burnt dead body foung in forest near makhanmajra

चंडीगढ़ के मक्खनमाजरा के साथ सटे जंगल एरिया में बुधवार शाम को एक जला हुआ शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। पुलिस के अनुसार जलाने से पहले मृतक का सिर भी काटकर धड़ से अलग किया गया था। उसके बाद शव को अलग जलाया गया और सिर को अलग। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

half burnt dead body foung in forest near makhanmajra

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

कुत्ते के मुंह में शव के टुकड़े देख लोगों में मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस भी चौंक गई

boy dead body parts found in dog mouth at panchkula railway track
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एटा हादसा: पल भर में खत्म हुई मासूमों की जिंदगी, दिल दहला देंगी तस्वीरें

around 25 children died in Etta accident
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हेडफोन लगा स्कूटी ड्राइव कर रही थी ये लड़की, हाल देख चीख उठे मां-बाप

lady teacher was driving activa with headphone, hit by bus and killed at moga of punjab
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

बस कंडक्टर की इस बेटी ने दिलाया था ओलंपिक में पदक, अब मिलेगा पद्मश्री अवार्ड

wrestler Sakshi malik will get Padma Shri award, the government announced
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top