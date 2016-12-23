बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बच्चों से कुकर्म करने वाले टीचर को मिलेगी सजा, पढ़ें दरिंदगी की पूरी कहानी
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:17 AM IST
जुल्फिकार बच्चों को नशा करवाता था और उन्हें ब्रांडेड कपड़ों और महंगे जूते देता था। जानिए हैवानियत की पूरी कहानी। बच्चों से कुकर्म मामले में आरोपी थिएटर कलाकार और एनजीओ ‘थियेटर एज’ के डायरेक्टर जुल्फिकार खान को जिला अदालत ने वीरवार को दोषी करार दिया। जुल्फिकार के खिलाफ चल रहे पांच अलग-अलग मामलों में अदालत ने उसे दो केस में बरी तो तीन केस में दोषी करार दिया। अदालत शुक्रवार को सजा सुनाएगी।
