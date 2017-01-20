बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नाबालिग से गैंगरेप के दरिंदो को मिली सजा, जानें जुर्म की काली रात का सच
Guilty of gangrape got punishment, know the full story of that night
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 10:02 AM IST
30 अक्टूबर 2014 को अटेली के चंपा देवी सरकारी स्कूल में पांचवीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली करीब दस वर्षीय जिया के घर में चूहों को पकड़ने का पिंजरा लगाया हुआ था। सुबह चूहा फंसने के बाद जिया उसको बाहर छोड़कर आयी। इसके बाद दोबारा घर में पिंजरा लगाया गया। देर शाम फिर पिंजरे में चूहा फंस गया। दरअसल बहुचर्चित अटेली की जिया हत्याकांड में वीरवार को जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश ने तीन आरोपियों को फांसी की सजा सुनाई है।
