पुलिस ने खूंखार गैंगस्टर सुरेंद्र ग्योंग का आतंक किया खत्म, देखिए एनकाउंटर की असली तस्वीरें
gangster surender gyong killed in police encounter
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 08:21 PM IST
आतंक का नाम बन चुके गैंगस्टर सुरेंद्र ग्योंग की कहानी को पुलिस ने खत्म कर दिया। एनकाउंटर की असली तस्वीरें सामने आईं हैं। जिसे देख समझा जा सकता है कि पुलिस और गैंगस्टर में कैसे मुठभेड़ हुई।
